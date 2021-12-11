Connolly Sarah T. Sells 21,963 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 157.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

