Connolly Sarah T. Sells 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

