Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 13,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 47.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $261.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

