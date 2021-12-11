Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,259. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 768,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,879. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.