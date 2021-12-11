Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

