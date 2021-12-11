iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,684 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS MTUM opened at $182.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.