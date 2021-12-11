Rockland Trust Co. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Shares of CI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.94. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

