Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.25 million-$883.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.59 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.490-$2.490 EPS.

VRNT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 347,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,243. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.63.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

