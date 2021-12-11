Piper Sandler Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $100.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.