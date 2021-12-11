Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.38 or 0.08236348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00081025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.82 or 0.99944888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

