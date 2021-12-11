NFTb (NFTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.80 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. NFTb has a market cap of $24.82 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.59 or 0.08248989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.47 or 0.99952378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002779 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

