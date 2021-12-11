CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 543,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.93. The company has a market cap of C$9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.