The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. Allstate has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

