$291.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post sales of $291.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $325.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $6,938,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. 358,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.