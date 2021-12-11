Bank OZK Sells 3,357 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.2% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

