Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of CSX by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.