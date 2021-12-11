SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Reduced by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB opened at $703.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $714.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.16. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $348.36 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

