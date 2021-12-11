Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $150,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.