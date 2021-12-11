Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.75 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 802,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

