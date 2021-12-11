Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 39,678 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,678 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.67 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.