Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,862 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

