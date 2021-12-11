Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 31,509 Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Newtek Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $30.88 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $696.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

