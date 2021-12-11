Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $186.51 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

