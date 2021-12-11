J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

