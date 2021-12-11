Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $4.74 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $125.80 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

