Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 248,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 106,398 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

