CargoX Market Capitalization Tops $30.95 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $78,503.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00211322 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

