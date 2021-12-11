Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,319 shares of company stock worth $25,251,573. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $4,639,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 379,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.