Destination Wealth Management Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $210.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.