Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,980 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

