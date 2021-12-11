JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Biogen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Biogen by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $232.62 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

