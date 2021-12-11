JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

