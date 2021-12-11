Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 324.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

