J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,492 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

