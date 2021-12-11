Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 29,075 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Xilinx worth $39,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 745.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Xilinx by 17.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,713 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $217.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.