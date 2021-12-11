Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 33,290 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 639.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 182.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

