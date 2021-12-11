Zacks: Brokerages Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDI. KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 9,031,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,072. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

