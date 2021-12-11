Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 549,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

