Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). indie Semiconductor reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of INDI traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 9,031,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 109,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.