Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). indie Semiconductor reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of INDI traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 9,031,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 109,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

