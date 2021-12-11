Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

