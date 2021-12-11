Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

