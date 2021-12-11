Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.850-$6.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.77. 219,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,841. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

