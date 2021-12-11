West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,003.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,817.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,642.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 103.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

