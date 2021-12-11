Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,902 shares of company stock worth $43,544,122. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

