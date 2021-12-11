Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.