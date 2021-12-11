10,820 Shares in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Purchased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. Equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

