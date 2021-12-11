Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Shares of HOFT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. 79,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,636. The company has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

