Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Earnings Results

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

LAKE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 91,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,140. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.82% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

