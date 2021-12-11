Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:VNCE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Vince has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

