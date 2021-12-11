Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.27 EPS.

EW stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.15.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.